Picton Mahoney Asset Management Trims Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 20,100 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $4,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,370,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,831,377,000 after acquiring an additional 717,819 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 121,573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,692,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 28,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,209,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 73,116 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,146,000 after buying an additional 30,241 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 22,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the period. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.58. 36,281,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,204,350. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.90. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.14 and a 12-month high of $61.19. The firm has a market cap of $56.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

MU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.83.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 301,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,170,473.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $240,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,744,300 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.