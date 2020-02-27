Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,630,000 shares, an increase of 38.1% from the January 30th total of 1,180,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 577,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PIRS. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.15. The company had a trading volume of 406,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,991. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.87. The firm has a market cap of $170.99 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.28. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.04.

PIRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

