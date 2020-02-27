Pillar (PLR) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.08 Million

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Pillar has a total market capitalization of $6.08 million and approximately $3,809.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pillar token can now be bought for $0.0234 or 0.00000265 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, Cryptopia, HitBTC and IDEX. Over the last week, Pillar has traded 20.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011294 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $229.37 or 0.02591067 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00221692 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00046062 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000687 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00130740 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Pillar Token Profile

Pillar’s genesis date was June 26th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Pillar

Pillar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, IDEX, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

