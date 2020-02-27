Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) Short Interest Up 29.6% in February

Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the January 30th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 773,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 17.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of PING stock opened at $23.26 on Thursday. Ping Identity has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $29.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.53.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the third quarter worth approximately $1,093,089,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the third quarter worth approximately $9,488,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 475,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,542,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 436,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,597,000 after buying an additional 36,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,515,000. Institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $22.50 to $32.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ping Identity to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

