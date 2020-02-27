Pinkcoin Hits Market Cap of $851,658.00 (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $851,658.00 and $2,111.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pinkcoin has traded down 17% against the dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Cryptohub, SouthXchange and Bittrex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.18 or 0.00973197 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00016940 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002928 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 46.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000897 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000039 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 441,030,016 coins and its circulating supply is 415,769,580 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink. Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink.

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Cryptohub, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

