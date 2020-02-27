Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) EVP Sells $1,986,800.00 in Stock

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) EVP James R. Hatfield sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.34, for a total value of $1,986,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PNW stock traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.61. 1,451,857 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,355. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $105.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $670.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.62%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNW. Barclays upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $94.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNW. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 211.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

