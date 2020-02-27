Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.91.

PNW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Shares of PNW stock opened at $97.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $105.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.05.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $670.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.7825 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.62%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth $6,183,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 211.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

