Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) VP Sells $163,793.08 in Stock

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) VP Lee R. Nickloy sold 1,628 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total transaction of $163,793.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE PNW traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.61. 1,451,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.09 and its 200 day moving average is $93.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.05. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $105.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $670.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.63 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 9.80%. Pinnacle West Capital’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.7825 dividend. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.62%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 63,204 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,513,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,177,441,000 after purchasing an additional 49,482 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 244.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 92,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,018,000 after purchasing an additional 65,900 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $94.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.91.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

