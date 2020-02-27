Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 38.2% from the January 30th total of 7,600 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned 0.17% of Pioneer Power Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PPSI traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.13. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,737. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 million, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.52. Pioneer Power Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $6.76.

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

