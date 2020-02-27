Piper Sandler Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $1.51 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.84. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on OXY. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.48.

NYSE OXY opened at $34.22 on Thursday. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $34.19 and a one year high of $68.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.91.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 76.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Jack B. Moore bought 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.61 per share, for a total transaction of $498,069.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 129,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,988,527.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.23%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.07%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

