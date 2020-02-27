PIVX Price Reaches $0.34 (PIVX)

PIVX (CURRENCY:PIVX) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. PIVX has a market cap of $19.22 million and approximately $384,269.00 worth of PIVX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIVX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00003845 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24, Coinbe, LiteBit.eu and Binance. In the last seven days, PIVX has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00020474 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004641 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PIVX Coin Profile

PIVX (CRYPTO:PIVX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on November 25th, 2015. PIVX’s total supply is 56,781,166 coins. The Reddit community for PIVX is /r/pivx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PIVX is www.pivx.org. The official message board for PIVX is forum.pivx.org. PIVX’s official Twitter account is @_pivx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PIVX

PIVX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Binance, Trade By Trade, Coinbe, Livecoin, YoBit, Upbit, Coinroom, Bisq, Crex24, Bittrex, CoinExchange, Graviex, LiteBit.eu, BiteBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIVX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIVX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIVX using one of the exchanges listed above.

