Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

PLT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Plantronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Plantronics in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Plantronics stock opened at $13.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.86. Plantronics has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $53.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $578.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 1.36.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Plantronics had a negative net margin of 9.69% and a positive return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Plantronics will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Plantronics’s payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

In other news, Director Brian S. Dexheimer acquired 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.56 per share, for a total transaction of $30,576.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,637,068.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Hagerty acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $141,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,852.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Plantronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Plantronics by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Plantronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

