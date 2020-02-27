Playtech (LON:PTEC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Peel Hunt

Playtech (LON:PTEC) was downgraded by Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($3.95) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 425 ($5.59). Peel Hunt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PTEC. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Playtech to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 390 ($5.13) in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Shore Capital downgraded shares of Playtech to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Playtech to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 425 ($5.59) to GBX 471 ($6.20) in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Playtech in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.59) price objective on shares of Playtech in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 460.86 ($6.06).

LON:PTEC opened at GBX 271 ($3.56) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.60. Playtech has a 12 month low of GBX 305.20 ($4.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 462.30 ($6.08). The company has a market cap of $932.64 million and a PE ratio of 2.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 361.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 389.14.

Playtech Company Profile

Playtech Plc develops and sells software products for the online and land-based gambling industries worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; and provides B2B clearing and execution services for retail brokers and professional clients.

