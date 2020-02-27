Playtech PLC (LON:PTEC) Plans Dividend Increase – €0.12 Per Share

Playtech PLC (LON:PTEC) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of €0.12 ($0.14) per share on Friday, May 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This is an increase from Playtech’s previous dividend of $0.06. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of PTEC traded down GBX 34.30 ($0.45) on Thursday, reaching GBX 272.70 ($3.59). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,982,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.60, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.44 million and a P/E ratio of 2.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 361.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 389.14. Playtech has a 12-month low of GBX 305.20 ($4.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 462.30 ($6.08).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PTEC. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Playtech to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 425 ($5.59) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.59) price objective on shares of Playtech in a report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Playtech in a report on Friday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Playtech to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 425 ($5.59) to GBX 471 ($6.20) in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Playtech to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 390 ($5.13) in a report on Thursday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 460.86 ($6.06).

Playtech Company Profile

Playtech Plc develops and sells software products for the online and land-based gambling industries worldwide. The company operates through Gaming B2B, Gaming B2C, and Financial segments. It operates an online trading platform to retail customers, which enable them to trade contracts for differences on various instruments, such as foreign exchange, commodities, equities, and indices; and provides B2B clearing and execution services for retail brokers and professional clients.

