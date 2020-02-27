PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV) Short Interest Update

PlusTherapeuticsInc . (NASDAQ:PSTV) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the January 30th total of 53,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 326,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PSTV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.96. 67,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,779. PlusTherapeuticsInc . has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $22.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PlusTherapeuticsInc . during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of PlusTherapeuticsInc . during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of PlusTherapeuticsInc . during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PlusTherapeuticsInc . by 146.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 50,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in PlusTherapeuticsInc . in the third quarter worth $389,000. 14.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing treatments for cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate in pipeline is DocePLUS, an albumin-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer.

