PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 35.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,251 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter worth $35,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Huntsman in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Huntsman by 547.4% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Huntsman by 856.2% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Robert Wade Rogers bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.75 per share, with a total value of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 394,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,405,743.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean Douglas bought 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.88 per share, with a total value of $50,976.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,821,332.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $306,201. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HUN stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.94. 107,985 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,128,288. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.25. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $17.33 and a 52-week high of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.35.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.48%.

HUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on Huntsman from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cfra dropped their target price on Huntsman from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Huntsman in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $23.21 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.48.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

