PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 1,342 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,981 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 431 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 63.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

In other Wynn Resorts news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $3,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 368,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,304,477.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WYNN. Wolfe Research raised Wynn Resorts from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub lowered Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cfra lowered Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.75.

Wynn Resorts stock traded up $3.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.48. The stock had a trading volume of 208,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,237. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $102.03 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.83, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $134.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The casino operator reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($1.53). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. Wynn Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.26%.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.