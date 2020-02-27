PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 2,764 Shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 243,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,580,000 after acquiring an additional 20,232 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Timken by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Timken by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,915,000 after purchasing an additional 19,117 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Timken by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 178,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 53,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Timken by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on TKR. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Timken from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Timken from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Timken from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Timken from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Timken presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Shares of Timken stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,018. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.60. Timken Co has a one year low of $37.74 and a one year high of $58.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.82.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.12). Timken had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $896.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Timken Co will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Timken’s payout ratio is 24.35%.

In other Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 28,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total value of $1,487,752.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,214,510.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 17,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.89, for a total transaction of $937,411.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,203,188.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,060 shares of company stock worth $2,584,287 over the last quarter. 11.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

