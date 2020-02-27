PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 22,794 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Xerox were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Xerox in the 4th quarter worth about $382,000. Man Group plc raised its position in Xerox by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 211,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,334,000 after buying an additional 11,037 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in Xerox in the 3rd quarter worth about $275,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Xerox in the 4th quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Xerox by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 74,472 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Xerox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Xerox to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Xerox from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Xerox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Shares of NYSE XRX traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.15. 1,007,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,208,376. Xerox Corp has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $39.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.73 and a 200 day moving average of $34.05.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. Xerox had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xerox Corp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

