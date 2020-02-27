PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.12 Million Holdings in HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) by 71.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 53,427 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in HB Fuller were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FUL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HB Fuller by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,608,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $353,034,000 after purchasing an additional 57,608 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in HB Fuller by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in HB Fuller by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in HB Fuller by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,677 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in HB Fuller in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,836,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FUL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut HB Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on HB Fuller from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of HB Fuller in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded HB Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HB Fuller currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.60.

Shares of NYSE FUL traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.08. The company had a trading volume of 7,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,437. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.90. HB Fuller Co has a 1-year low of $39.22 and a 1-year high of $52.40.

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $739.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.62 million. HB Fuller had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that HB Fuller Co will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. HB Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

In other news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 4,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $198,274.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,285.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 9,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $441,185.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,705.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

HB Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

