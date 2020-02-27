PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 615.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 292,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,079,000 after buying an additional 251,523 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 18,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 24,006 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 173,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,969,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CEO William C. Stone sold 255,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $15,004,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,931,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,856,756.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $5,859,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,255,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.23. 63,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,083. The stock has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.21. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $67.73.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 13.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SSNC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $70.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

