PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Fulton Financial Corp (NASDAQ:FULT) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,224 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,779 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in Fulton Financial by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 27,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 22,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 15.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 579,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,093,000 after buying an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

FULT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Fulton Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Stolzer sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $105,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FULT traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.64. 72,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 613,387. Fulton Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average of $16.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $217.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.83 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 22.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a multi-bank financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, automobile and equipment leases, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

