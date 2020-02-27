PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burt Wealth Advisors increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 81,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 82,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,299,000 after acquiring an additional 15,193 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 35,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period.

SCHX stock traded down $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $73.89. 156,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,472. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $65.19 and a 12 month high of $81.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.19.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

