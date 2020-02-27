PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,895 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in DexCom by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DexCom by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,643 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in DexCom by 33.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on DXCM. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $220.00) on shares of DexCom in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra boosted their price objective on DexCom from $205.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on DexCom from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on DexCom from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DexCom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.37.

Shares of DXCM stock traded up $11.75 on Thursday, hitting $290.00. The stock had a trading volume of 606,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,026,824. The business has a 50 day moving average of $251.00 and a 200 day moving average of $198.92. The stock has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 268.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 5.13. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.44 and a 12-month high of $306.71.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.00 million. DexCom had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 22.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Richard Doubleday sold 1,532 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.75, for a total value of $425,513.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at $13,455,321. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 10,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.37, for a total transaction of $2,213,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,837 shares of company stock valued at $14,176,583 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

