PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) Short Interest Update

PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,290,000 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the January 30th total of 5,480,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded down $8.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $130.62. 3,632,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,077,330. The stock has a market cap of $62.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $118.70 and a twelve month high of $161.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $152.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.76.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 24.83%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PNC Financial Services Group will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 16th. PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.39%.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total value of $632,967.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,440,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph E. Rockey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,178 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,967. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 99.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PNC Financial Services Group by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $156.45.

About PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.