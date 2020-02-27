PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Cedar Fair in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Cedar Fair during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors own 48.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FUN traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.74. 641,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,194. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $44.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.84%.

FUN has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded Cedar Fair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Cedar Fair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

