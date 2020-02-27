PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 52.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,366 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ExlService were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in ExlService by 100.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ExlService during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ExlService by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ExlService by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in ExlService during the third quarter valued at about $241,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ExlService stock traded up $3.03 on Thursday, reaching $75.41. The stock had a trading volume of 6,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,203. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.34 and a 1 year high of $78.86. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.62.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EXLS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of ExlService from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of ExlService from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

In related news, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $143,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,633 shares in the company, valued at $2,558,449.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $41,187.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,154 shares of company stock worth $2,167,983. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

