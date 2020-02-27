PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Position in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,664 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in L Brands were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of L Brands by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,944,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $520,550,000 after acquiring an additional 970,548 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in L Brands by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of L Brands by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of L Brands by 159.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 174,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 107,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of L Brands by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 347,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LB traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $22.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,189,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,649,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.76. L Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $29.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.23 and its 200-day moving average is $19.21.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 2.80% and a negative return on equity of 72.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L Brands Inc will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. L Brands’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

LB has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their target price on L Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded L Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on L Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised L Brands to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.88.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

