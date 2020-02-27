PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,430 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ELAN. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 2,726.8% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 787.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

ELAN stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.20. 173,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,497,877. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $25.25 and a 1-year high of $35.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 152.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.73.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. The company had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.83 million. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Gabelli restated a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. TheStreet upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.83.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

