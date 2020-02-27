PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 83.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,910 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,413,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,764,000 after acquiring an additional 344,744 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,206,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,622,000 after buying an additional 28,250 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 842,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,855,000 after buying an additional 10,817 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 617,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,599,000 after buying an additional 116,709 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 385,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,844,000 after buying an additional 81,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $85.03. 5,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,567. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.12. Omnicell, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.30 and a 1 year high of $94.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.64 and a 200 day moving average of $78.00.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $248.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.69 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Omnicell in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $91.00) on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Dougherty & Co upped their target price on Omnicell from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $109,280.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,014,508.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 9,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $730,332.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,653.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,461 shares of company stock worth $4,307,901 over the last ninety days. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

