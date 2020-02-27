PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 10,035 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,035 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 636.6% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

In related news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $413,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CMA traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.17. 151,483 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,713,542. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $55.54 and a one year high of $88.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.15. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.11. Comerica had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.31%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMA shares. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Comerica has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.97.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.