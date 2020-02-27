PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 11,177 Shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 17.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,177 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,569,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,635,000 after purchasing an additional 515,462 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,985,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Under Armour by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 900,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,780,000 after acquiring an additional 183,360 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at $3,494,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Under Armour by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 390,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,785,000 after acquiring an additional 142,200 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UAA traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.62. 495,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,831,340. Under Armour Inc has a 52 week low of $14.36 and a 52 week high of $27.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.79, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.63.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Under Armour Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Under Armour from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded Under Armour to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Under Armour from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

