PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 11,253 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,749 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,253 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDNS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 11.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,809,519 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,615,142,000 after buying an additional 2,264,949 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 363.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 892,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,007,000 after buying an additional 700,149 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 245.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 771,690 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,524,000 after buying an additional 548,520 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 20.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,482,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,020,000 after buying an additional 421,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 78.1% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 469,229 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,007,000 after buying an additional 205,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.10.

NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $67.94. 85,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,659,319. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.74. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $56.70 and a fifty-two week high of $80.40.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $599.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.48 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 62.01% and a net margin of 42.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total value of $2,763,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,370,712.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 55,750 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $4,181,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 308,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,137,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 367,199 shares of company stock valued at $26,821,446. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

