PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 184 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 315 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in NVR by 25.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $588,404,000 after buying an additional 31,826 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NVR by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 398,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,342,443,000 after buying an additional 26,640 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in NVR by 257.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,734,000 after buying an additional 20,555 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in NVR during the third quarter worth about $34,832,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in NVR during the third quarter worth about $20,428,000. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eugene James Bredow sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,030.00, for a total value of $4,030,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,358,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dwight C. Schar sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,821.55, for a total value of $7,677,493.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,292,339.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,247 shares of company stock valued at $28,086,899. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NVR traded down $28.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3,821.28. The stock had a trading volume of 998 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,131. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3,912.63 and its 200 day moving average is $3,733.84. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,586.54 and a 12-month high of $4,071.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.58.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $64.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $59.00 by $5.41. NVR had a return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $58.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 228.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NVR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded NVR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America upped their price objective on NVR from $4,440.00 to $4,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,912.33.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

