PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,166 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,166 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,730,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,047,000 after acquiring an additional 292,830 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

In other news, VP Brian E. Miller sold 15,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $1,960,035.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,594,642.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 1,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.62, for a total transaction of $191,240.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,991 shares of company stock worth $9,270,832. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE VAC traded up $6.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $102.41. The company had a trading volume of 44,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,763. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a twelve month low of $82.43 and a twelve month high of $131.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.65 and its 200-day moving average is $114.71.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 9.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.43.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club brands, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.