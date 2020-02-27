PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,588 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 49.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEU. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NewMarket by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 768,325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $308,052,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NewMarket by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $91,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in NewMarket by 915.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,275,000 after acquiring an additional 31,080 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in NewMarket by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,552,000 after acquiring an additional 14,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in NewMarket by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,392 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,291,000 after acquiring an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NEU traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $405.00. 1,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,137. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $441.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $467.51. NewMarket Co. has a fifty-two week low of $382.88 and a fifty-two week high of $505.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.53.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $534.45 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 41.69%.

A number of analysts have commented on NEU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

