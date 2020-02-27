PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 3,581 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,581 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 371.3% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 952 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PBA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Pembina Pipeline to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

NYSE PBA traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.15. The stock had a trading volume of 106,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,159. The company has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 12 month low of $34.23 and a 12 month high of $40.65.

The company also recently announced a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 107.34%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

