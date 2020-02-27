PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 6,315 Shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 36.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,018 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,315 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 507 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 70.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

FTNT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Fortinet from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Fortinet from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities increased their target price on Fortinet from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Fortinet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.60. 1,022,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,568. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet Inc has a 12-month low of $68.87 and a 12-month high of $121.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.78.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Fortinet had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 15.14%. The company had revenue of $614.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortinet Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $10,366,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,306,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $653,765,790.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 11,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $1,317,819.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,461.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 141,046 shares of company stock worth $14,883,963. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.