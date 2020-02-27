PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 7,770 Shares of Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Paylocity Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,442 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,770 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Paylocity by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,379,000 after buying an additional 10,657 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Paylocity by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 449,729 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,336,000 after purchasing an additional 17,581 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Paylocity by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Paylocity by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Paylocity by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,893 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Paylocity stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $133.54. The stock had a trading volume of 18,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,028. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.43. Paylocity Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $78.77 and a 12-month high of $150.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.25.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $128.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.22 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Corp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Paylocity news, COO Michael R. Haske sold 17,197 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $2,211,190.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 796,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,464,373.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Edward W. Gaty sold 8,658 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $1,078,007.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 114,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,229,500.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on PCTY shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $155.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

