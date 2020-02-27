PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 8,481 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,717 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 8,481 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FL. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 432.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 714 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 902 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FL traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.06. 1,642,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,354,181. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.91. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $68.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.27%.

Several analysts have commented on FL shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.44.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

