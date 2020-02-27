PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 95,568 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 88.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,568 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LCII. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,621,000 after purchasing an additional 39,933 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LCI Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $767,000. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised LCI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.75.

In other LCI Industries news, Director David A. Reed sold 10,000 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,100,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LCII traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $103.78. 3,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.02. LCI Industries has a twelve month low of $73.34 and a twelve month high of $116.51. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.28.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $564.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.35 million. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 6.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is presently 44.52%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures or distributes various components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment, and other cargo; travel trailers, fifth-wheel travel trailers, folding camping trailers, and truck campers; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing.

