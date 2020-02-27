POA Network (POA) Achieves Market Cap of $3.87 Million

POA Network (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. Over the last week, POA Network has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. POA Network has a market capitalization of $3.87 million and $680,941.00 worth of POA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One POA Network coin can now be bought for $0.0176 or 0.00000213 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Ethfinex, Bibox and HitBTC.

About POA Network

Get POA Network alerts:

POA Network (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA Network’s total supply is 252,193,195 coins and its circulating supply is 220,167,621 coins. POA Network’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. POA Network’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for POA Network is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA Network’s official website is poa.network.

Buying and Selling POA Network

POA Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Bibox, Bancor Network, Ethfinex and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as POA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire POA Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase POA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for POA Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for POA Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.