Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, an increase of 78.2% from the January 30th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Points International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,417 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Points International worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 58.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Points International alerts:

NASDAQ:PCOM traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.44. 7,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,543. Points International has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $19.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average of $13.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $236.49 million, a PE ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Acumen Capital assumed coverage on shares of Points International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Points International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology services to loyalty program operators in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Points International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.