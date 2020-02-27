Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) Short Interest Up 37.7% in February

Polaris Industries Inc. (NYSE:PII) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 4,130,000 shares, a growth of 37.7% from the January 30th total of 3,000,000 shares. Currently, 7.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 642,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on PII shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Polaris Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Polaris Industries from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Polaris Industries from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Polaris Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut Polaris Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.23.

In related news, Director Annette K. Clayton sold 38,590 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $3,646,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 7,500 shares of Polaris Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $743,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,776.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PII. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Polaris Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Polaris Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Polaris Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Polaris Industries by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Polaris Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Polaris Industries stock opened at $83.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.48. Polaris Industries has a fifty-two week low of $77.05 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.87.

Polaris Industries (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Polaris Industries had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 4.78%. Polaris Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Polaris Industries will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Polaris Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Polaris Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 38.61%.

Polaris Industries Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bike conversion kit systems; motorcycles; low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles; and boats.

