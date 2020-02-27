Polymath (POLY) Price Tops $0.0215

Polymath (CURRENCY:POLY) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 27th. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for about $0.0215 or 0.00000242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, IDEX, Koinex and UEX. Polymath has a total market cap of $10.50 million and approximately $8.59 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded 23.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Polymath alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.14 or 0.00701709 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00010611 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007433 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000765 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

POLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 488,175,816 tokens. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polybitco. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is /r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

Polymath can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, IDEX, Upbit, DDEX, LATOKEN, Bitbns, Bittrex, Ethfinex, Huobi, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), UEX, Kucoin, Koinex and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.