PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.71.

POL has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of PolyOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

In related news, Director Richard H. Fearon bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.49 per share, with a total value of $99,715.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,962,390.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PolyOne by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PolyOne by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 57,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PolyOne by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PolyOne by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 40,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PolyOne by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 195,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,185,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE POL opened at $25.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.86. PolyOne has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $37.33.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $658.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. PolyOne had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PolyOne will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.203 per share. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. PolyOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.93%.

PolyOne Company Profile

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

