Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Short Interest Update

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the January 30th total of 2,080,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 514,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $34,248.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at $480,101.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POR. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on POR shares. Guggenheim cut Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Sidoti increased their price target on Portland General Electric from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Shares of POR stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.70. The stock had a trading volume of 317,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,489. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.14 and its 200-day moving average is $57.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.13. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $49.08 and a 1-year high of $63.08.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.30 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.44%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

