Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.36), Fidelity Earnings reports. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 282.04% and a negative net margin of 275.13%. The business had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.96 million.

Shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.17. 4,312,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,997,178. The firm has a market cap of $778.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $37.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.44.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PTLA. Cowen decreased their target price on Portola Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer lowered Portola Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub lowered Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.38.

Portola Pharmaceuticals

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

