PostCoin One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.00 (POST)

PostCoin (CURRENCY:POST) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. PostCoin has a market cap of $23,953.00 and $1.00 worth of PostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PostCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit, Livecoin and CoinExchange. In the last week, PostCoin has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008035 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00010347 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001465 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000078 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000504 BTC.

PostCoin Coin Profile

PostCoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 17th, 2016. PostCoin’s total supply is 15,868,233 coins. PostCoin’s official Twitter account is @POSTcoinRU. The official website for PostCoin is postcoin.top. The official message board for PostCoin is postcoin.top/forum.

Buying and Selling PostCoin

PostCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PostCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PostCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PostCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

