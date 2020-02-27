Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) Short Interest Down 18.6% in February

Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the January 30th total of 4,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PW stock opened at $14.11 on Thursday. Power REIT has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $15.60.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Power REIT stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Power REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:PW) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,220 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.16% of Power REIT worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Power REIT Company Profile

Power REIT is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns and manages real-estate related to energy and transportation infrastructure. Infrastructure assets often have significant embedded real-estate value due to their proximity to supporting infrastructure, favorable geographic or other locational advantages and ownership of hard to acquire operating permits and/or rights of way.

